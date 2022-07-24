State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Accidents

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Car vs. Deer Collision in Ashland Township

According to police, this crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. on July 19, on Route 322, near All Out Automotive, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 322 when a deer entered the roadway from the south side of the road impacting the front of the car.

The operator – 58-year-old Barbara A. Wenner, of Cranberry – was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Minich’s Towing removed the car from the scene.

Tire on I-80 in Clarion Township Damages Tractor-Trailer

According to police, this crash occurred on July 16 around 12:40 p.m. on I-80 westbound at mile marker 68.4 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane of travel and ran over a tire that came off a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The tire caused undercarriage damage to the 2022 Freightliner.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the operators were not released.

