State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Accidents

Sunday, July 24, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

State Police genericCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Car vs. Deer Collision in Ashland Township

According to police, this crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. on July 19, on Route 322, near All Out Automotive, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling east on Route 322 when a deer entered the roadway from the south side of the road impacting the front of the car.

The operator – 58-year-old Barbara A. Wenner, of Cranberry – was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Minich’s Towing removed the car from the scene.

Tire on I-80 in Clarion Township Damages Tractor-Trailer

According to police, this crash occurred on July 16 around 12:40 p.m. on I-80 westbound at mile marker 68.4 in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound in the right lane of travel and ran over a tire that came off a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The tire caused undercarriage damage to the 2022 Freightliner.

No injuries were reported.

The names of the operators were not released.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

