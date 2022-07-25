The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

