Coroner Identifies Victim Killed After Tree Falls on Trailer in Venango County

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a woman who was killed after a tree fell on a trailer and split it in half at Idlewood Trailer Park in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, during a storm on Sunday afternoon.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kelsey Harris, of Sandycreek Township.

Rugh told exploreVenango.com that the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:00 p.m.

Another person inside the trailer at the time of the incident was not injured, according to Rugh.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:23 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, for a caller stating a trailer in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive, in Sandycreek Township, was hit by a tree.

Community Ambulance Service, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire Rescue, Franklin City Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:12 p.m.

The tree also fell on a second trailer; however, no information is currently available on that incident.

