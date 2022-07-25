 

Massive Barn Fire Breaks Out in Beaver Township

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 05:07 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

barn-fire-knoxBEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Nearly a dozen area fire and EMS companies were dispatched to a barn fire on Monday afternoon in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

(Photos and video contributed by Chandler Fescenmyer)

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in around 3:56 p.m. on Monday, July 25, for a barn fire at 441 Tippecanoe Road.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Township Fire Department, Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

image1 (2)

Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance and Emlenton Area Ambulance Service were also called.

The structure is a complete loss.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared around 7:00 p.m.

image3

image2


