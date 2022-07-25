Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Mocha
Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:07 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Mocha.
Mocha is a young female Jack Russell Terrier mix.
She is house-trained and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she is friendly, playful, and athletic.
For more information on Mocha, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
