Clarion County Fair Continues Today With Military Appreciation Day

HAWTHORN, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Fair continues on Monday with Military Appreciation Day.

All attendees with a Military Card will get in free on Monday, July 25, while daily admission is $10.00 per person, except for Wednesday’s Half Price Family Day when admission will be set at $5.00.

Children under two are admitted free. Admission price includes parking, unlimited rides, free shows, and grandstand attractions. Grandstand seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gates open Monday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Carnival Rides will only operate Monday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to closing and Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to closing.

Wednesday is Disability Awareness Day with free admission for each individual with a disability and one caregiver until 3:00 p.m.

Friday has free admission for Senior Citizens until 3:00 p.m.

Schedule of Events

Monday, July 25

9:00 a.m. – Rabbit Judging – Rabbit Barn

9:00 a.m. – Open Horse Show (Performance) – Horse Rink

3:00 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn – Blue Building

5:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

5:30 p.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

6:00 p.m. – Baked Goods Auction – Skating Rink

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

4:00 p.m. – CC Fair Amateur Drag Racing – Registration & Practice

7:00 p.m. – CC Fair Amateur Drag Racing – Elimination Start Time

Tuesday, July 26

9:00 a.m. – Open & 4-H Goat Judging – Barn #7

11:00 a.m. – Open & Junior Dairy Judging – Barn #7

Noon – Rabbit Showmanship Judging – Rabbit Barn

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

3:00 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn

5:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

6:00 p.m. – Truck Pull Registration

7:00 p.m. – Truck Pull Start

Wednesday, July 27

8:00 a.m. – Junior Swine Show – Barn #7

1:00 p.m. – Open & 4H Junior Sheep Show – Barn #7

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Touch-A-Truck Show

11:00 a.m. to closing – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn – Blue Building

1:00 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

4:00 p.m. – Junior Beef Show – Barn #4

5:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

7:00 p.m. – Charlie Wyant – “Sermon on the Mount”

Thursday, July 28

9:00 a.m. – Open Horse Show (Game) – Horse Rink

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon – Lead Line Contest – Barn #7

3:00 p.m. to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

1:30 p.m. – Barnyard Games – Barn #7

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn – Blue Building

5:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

4:00 p.m. – Master Showmanship Contest – Horse Rink

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

7:45 p.m. – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY – Powerwheels

8:00 p.m. – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY – Compact Night

Friday, July 29

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

8:00 p.m. – Commercial Exhibit Building

Noon – Senior Citizen Luncheon Provided by Tom’s Riverside – New Bethlehem

Noon to 5:00 p.m. – Antique Tractor Show

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – BINGO

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn – Blue Building

5:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

5:30 p.m. – LIVESTOCK BUYERS SOCIAL – Barn #7

6:30 p.m. – 4-H LIVESTOCK SALE

6:00 p.m. – ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL

7:00 p.m. – TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, July 30

9:00 a.m. – Mini Horse Pull/Horse Pull – Grandstand

11:00 a.m. – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull

Noon – 4-H Project Round-Up

Noon to 7:00 p.m. – Home & Family Living Exhibits – Skating Rink

Noon to closing – Commercial Exhibit Building

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – BINGO

3:00 p.m. to closing – Tropical Amusement Midway

4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Children’s Barn – Blue Building

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO

3:00 p.m. – DEMOLITION DERBY GATES REGISTRATION

7:00 p.m – DERBY DOGS DEMOLITION DERBY: Trucks, Mini-Vans & Full-Size Cars

7:00 p.m to 8:30 p.m. – HOME & FAMILY LIVING EXHIBITS – ENTRY PICKUP

For more information, visit the Clarion County Fair website: https://www.clarioncountyfair.com/.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.