Former Jamesway Employees to Host Reunion on August 6

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Jamesway Employee Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Eagles Pavilion.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, at the Eagles Pavilion, next to the Eagles Club on State Route 66, in Clarion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish and the drink of their choice.

Jamesway was the first large chain store in Clarion, and people welcomed it as a family store.

“We will have some (people) there that worked until the very last day, and some that only worked a few years,” organizer Pam Stewart said, who worked at Jamesway from 1978 to 1984. “Doesn’t matter, please come and enjoy. We will all have Jamesway in common.”

Jamesway #15 opened in Clarion in August of 1969, and it closed in 1995.

For more information, visit the Jamesway # 15 Clarion Facebook group, or private message Pam Stewart on Facebook.

