Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Former Jamesway Employees to Host Reunion on August 6

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image-136-1024x797CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Jamesway Employee Reunion will be held on Saturday, August 6 at the Eagles Pavilion. 

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, at the Eagles Pavilion, next to the Eagles Club on State Route 66, in Clarion.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish and the drink of their choice.

Jamesway was the first large chain store in Clarion, and people welcomed it as a family store.

“We will have some (people) there that worked until the very last day, and some that only worked a few years,” organizer Pam Stewart said, who worked at Jamesway from 1978 to 1984. “Doesn’t matter, please come and enjoy. We will all have Jamesway in common.”

Jamesway #15 opened in Clarion in August of 1969, and it closed in 1995.

For more information, visit the Jamesway # 15 Clarion Facebook group, or private message Pam Stewart on Facebook.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

