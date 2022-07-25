Imogene L. Beichner, 94, of Marble, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on March 13, 1928 in Pine City; a daughter of the late Willis and Genevieve Hanby Etzel.

Imogene helped raise her younger siblings and also helped with the delivery of her youngest sister, Elaine, which lead her to a career in nursing.

She married Alvin Beichner in 1952, who preceded her in death.

Imogene worked as an RN at the former Oil City Hospital for numerous years.

She was an active member of the Saint Michaels Catholic Church in Fryburg and was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Imogene enjoyed crocheting, knitting, coloring, and spending time with her dog, Max.

She will be deeply missed.

Imogene is survived by her son, Mark Beichner and his wife, Leslie, of Limestone; 3 sisters, Lois Reiter of California, Janice Beichner of Florida, and Elaine Sardi of North Carolina; and her brother, Robert Etzel of Pine City; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Imogene was preceded in death by an infant son and her brother, Wayne Etzel.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Imogene’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Saint Michaels Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

