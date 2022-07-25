Lawrence “Dick” Shoup, age 87, of Knox, passed away late Friday evening, July 22, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital, following an illness.

Born January 8,1935 in Turkey City, he was a son of the late Lawrence L. and Ethel Ketner Shoup.

He was a graduate of the St. Petersburg School and a veteran of the United States Army.

Dick married the former Darla Bartley on July 23, 1987, and she survives.

He was a welder and employed by CSX Railroad until his retirement.

Dick enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and bingo, gardening, mowing, hunting, fishing, and watching the Pirates and Steelers.

He was a woodworker and was known for teasing and playing jokes on family members.

Survivors include his wife, Darla; daughters: Pamela Schwabenbauer (Joe) of North Carolina, Renee Summerville of Butler, and Shirley Lindsey (Terry) of Texas; son, Samuel Bartley (Barbara) of Texas; ten grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Dick is also survived by three brothers: Robert Shoup (Marilyn) of Butler, Kenneth Shoup (Peggy) of Grove City and Ronald Shoup of Oil City; two brothers-in-law: Dale Grove of Grove City and Ronald Flickinger of Fredonia; two sisters-in-law, Betty Weeter of Sligo and Bonnie Fredericks of Pulaski, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Lackey Shoup; son, Randall Shoup, and a sister, Janet Shoup Grove.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

The Berlin-Bowser American Legion Post #720 of Knox will accord military honors at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Funeral services will follow in the funeral home with Reverend Doug Dyson officiating.

Interment will take place in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in the name of Lawrence “Dick” Shoup to the Clarion/Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

They also wish to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers, “Your kindness went above and beyond”.

Online condolences may be sent to Dick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

