Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 666

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon on State Route 666 in Kingsley Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, involving 51-year-old Kira D. Nudd, of Warren.

Police say Nudd was traveling westbound on Route 666 on a 1991 Harley-Davidson XLH-1200 S. As she was attempting to negotiate a left turn, she lost control of the bike causing it to lay over on its side.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported her to Warren General Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

She was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.