 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 666

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-newKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Saturday afternoon on State Route 666 in Kingsley Township. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County, involving 51-year-old Kira D. Nudd, of Warren.

Police say Nudd was traveling westbound on Route 666 on a 1991 Harley-Davidson XLH-1200 S. As she was attempting to negotiate a left turn, she lost control of the bike causing it to lay over on its side.

Tionesta Ambulance Service transported her to Warren General Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

She was not wearing a helmet, police say.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.