Planning Commission Supports Monroe’s Application for Nearly $654K Multi-Modal Grant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission unanimously voted at its July meeting to send a letter of support for a Monroe Township application for a $653,990.00 multi-modal grant for the Trinity Point Transportation Project.

The project would complete the existing road infrastructure, improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, and increase the use of existing public transportation within Monroe Township, according to Steve Ketner, Planning Commission Administrator.

“They’re going to improve East Trinity Drive, Southview Drive, Monroe Woods Drive, which is the drive to the sewage treatment plant,” Ketner said. “Also, the grant is going to eliminate the tiny concrete barriers on West Trinity Drive and the dividers on West Trinity and East Trinity Drive, and a proposed sidewalk from West Trinity to the church, a bus shelter on North Point Drive, and a proposed bike parking area.

In the letter of support, Chairman Keith Decker writes, “This project meets several goals established by the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan. Our mission is to enhance multiple transportation options and safety for county residents and to assist with the development of Clarion County.

“Funding for this project will support residential development plans and enhance the ability to attract and retain families within the community. Trinity Point at Monroe has been a development priority for many years and a part of the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan.”

In other business:

• Champion Home Builders Inc. received preliminary approval for a proposed 5200 sq. ft. lumber storage building in Strattanville Borough and Clarion Township.

The new building will include an additional 10’ x 130’ gravel apron on the southern portion of the existing gravel parking lot area, considered to be impervious.

• Kerle Warehouse Holdings, LLC received final approval for a 16,000 sq. ft. warehouse building in Clarion Township. Kerle Tire Company received preliminary approval on May 15, 2019, to construct the warehouse building at the southeast portion of their 3.37-acre commercial tire business parcel. A modification application was also approved providing relief from the location/screening requirement for the project.

• Three Tiny House Project: Final approval was also granted to the Nonprofit Development Corporation (NDC) Inc. for the Three Tiny House Project in Clarion Township.

The applicant received preliminary land development approval on May 15, 2019, to construct three tiny houses – 7.5’ x 24.33’ each in size. A new 18-foot wide gravel driveway was also proposed to serve the development with direct access from the Grand Avenue Extension. It is planned that each tiny house has two 10’ x 20’ parking spaces.

NDC also submitted a revised land development application which required each tiny house to be constructed as 10’3.5” x 28’ 4.25” in size. A modification application was also submitted on the same date for a relief from the 40-foot side setback distance requirement. Side setback distances of 20 feet on the westerly side and 31.74 feet were approved.

• Pennsylvania American Water Company: Final approval for a land development application was granted for Pennsylvania American Water Company and upgrades to their Maple Drive lift station in Elk Township. PA Water removed an existing sewage lift station that is 45 sq. ft. in size and has completed the construction of a new 274 sq. ft. generator/control building. A new 84 sq. ft. sewage lift station wet well and a new 76 sq. ft. valve/meter vault were also constructed, along with a new bituminous paved parking area. The project received preliminary approval on September 16, 2020.

• Knox Township Municipal Authority: The planning commission approved a status letter regarding the Clarion County Development Block Grant Project Environmental review for Knox Township Municipal Authority Sewer Lateral Installation.

“Clarion County has begun an environmental review under 24 CFR Part 58 of the Knox Township Municipal Authority sewer lateral installation project. The project is proposed to be completed under the County’s Community Development Block Grant CDBG program,” wrote Kristi Amato, Planning Director and CDBG Coordinator.

“The design work for this project has not been completed. The results of the environmental review process will inform and (be) incorporated into the final project design. The authority anticipates this project to begin in the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023 if environmentally cleared.”

Amato also noted that according to the environmental review process for federally funded/assisted activities, Clarion County will fully consider all responses to the consultation process before implementing, modifying, or canceling the project.

Knox Township is applying for CDBG funding totaling $178,562.00.

• Commission members attending included Keith Decker, Fred Anderson, Joseph A. Burns Jr., Matthew Johnson, Roger M. Nulph, and Hugh Henry.

