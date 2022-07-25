 

Police: Distracted Driver Seriously Injured As His Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in Tionesta

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carTIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a distracted driver was seriously injured as his vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Saturday night in Tionesta Borough. 

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:38 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say the driver of a 2010 Jeep Compass, 58-year-old Kenneth H. Besanson, of Titusville, was distracted while traveling northbound on Route 36 as his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Besanson initially refused transport but was later taken to UPMC Northwest to treat suspected serious injuries, according to police.

He was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Besanson was cited for careless driving.


