Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

One Dead After Tree Falls on Trailer in Venango County During Storm

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

293990434_569798028203748_3290074566627033245_n (1)SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified a woman who was killed after a tree fell on a trailer and split it in half at Idlewood Trailer Park in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, during a storm on Sunday afternoon. 

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Kelsey Harris, of Sandycreek Township.

Rugh told exploreVenango.com that the cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:00 p.m.

Another person inside the trailer at the time of the incident was not injured, according to Rugh.

According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in around 1:23 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, for a caller stating a trailer in the Idlewood Trailer Park on Maplewood Drive, in Sandycreek Township, was hit by a tree.

Community Ambulance Service, Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company, Franklin City Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:12 p.m.

The tree also fell on a second trailer; however, no information is currently available on that incident.

294066796_743915230266231_855164069549265840_n (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

