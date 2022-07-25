 

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Monday, July 25, 2022 @ 07:07 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ChFnNZeASYLu8Ig3Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy.

The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed in the NICU.

They were both in critical condition but early signs were optimistic.

Early on July 22, the optimism began to fade as Salem began to rapidly decline.

She passed quietly in the early morning hours surrounded by love.

Later the same day, Sawyer began to decline as well.

She passed in the late evening hours on the same day in her parents’ arms.

The twins were daughters of Tyler and Danielle Comiske of Oil City.

They are survived by their parents, an older sister Eleanor, and many grandparents, great grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Although their time was short, they left an impact on many lives that will never be forgotten.

Their parents hold solace in the fact that they are now together again and will be forever.

The family would like to give special thanks to the OB staff at UPMC Northwest and the NICU staff at Magee-Womens Hospital for doing all they could to help Salem and Sawyer and helping the parents through this difficult time.

The family is having a private funeral service at Morrison Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has also decided they would like donations made to The Still Remembered Project. This amazing project helps families that have lost infants.

They were and still will continue to be a major comfort to the family in this hard time.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

