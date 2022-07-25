Say What?!: Painting Bought from Texas Thrift Store Turns Out to Be Keith Bankston Original

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Texas man said a painting he bought for $125 at a thrift store is being donated to a museum after it was found to be a work by famed Georgia artist Keith Bankston.

William Pugh, an assistant professor of practice for the University of Texas at San Antonio Department of Information Systems and Cyber Security, said the painting caught his eye during a recent trip to a thrift store.

