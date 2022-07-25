Clarion Federal Credit Union Is Now Top Tier Federal Credit Union

Clarion Federal Credit Union is modernizing and changing its name to Top Tier Federal Credit Union. As the Credit Union continues to grow and expand into 13 counties across northwestern Pennsylvania, the decision was made to update the Credit Union name to align with long term strategic goals.

Board President, Deb Boyles, stated, “The Credit Union will have a new name but will continue to deliver the same great products and services that members have come to expect.”

Mark Lauer, CEO, added, “The Top Tier name will aid in our continued expansion into markets outside of our local geographic area.”

The new name allows current and future members to recognize the Credit Union’s mission of delivering top tier service to our members. Over the last 6 years the Credit Union has given $1.85 million dollars back to its members in the form of a Special Bonus Dividend and has been recognized as one of the leading credit unions in the nation for return to member as ranked by Callahan & Associates Inc.

In 2021, Top Tier Federal Credit Union expanded its field of membership from 4 to 13 counties in northwest Pennsylvania. Plans are in place to build a branch location in the Butler area followed by another location in the Hermitage area.

The Credit Union has been doing business in the local area for over 82 years. The original, Clarion Onized Federal Credit Union, was created in 1940 by 20 members of the Owens Illinois glass plant in Clarion. In 2010 the name was shortened to Clarion Federal Credit Union. Now in 2022, the name is being updated to Top Tier Federal Credit Union, in hopes of bringing our Credit Union’s services to potential members of 13 counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.

