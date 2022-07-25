State Police Calls: 92-Year-Old Woman a Victim of Check Forgery

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Forgery Incident Under Investigation

An investigation is ongoing after an incident of suspected check forgery was reported to Clarion-based State Police on June 7.

Police say the incident occurred in Clarion Township sometime between December 22, 2021, and June 7, 2022.

The victim is listed as a 92-year-old Brookville man.

The investigation continues.

DUI in Barnett Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 GMC Sierra along State Route 36, in Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the operator, a known 59-year-old man, of Leroy Township, Ohio, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Charges of DUI and related summary offenses were filed against the operator in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

Dog Law Violation

Marienville-based State Police received a report of a dog law violation around 11:24 a.m. on Friday, July 22, at a residence along Cemetery Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

The arrestee is listed as a 30-year-old woman of Mantua, Ohio.

The victim is listed as a 49-year-old Cooksburg woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

