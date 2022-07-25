Timothy D. Keely, 69, of Seneca, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in his home.

He was born April 7, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: I. Dana and Lavonne C. (Titler) Keely.

Tim was a 1971 graduate of Venango Christian High School, and attended Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh.

He worked at Joy in the 1980’s and then was employed at Polk Center until his retirement.

Tim lived life to the fullest and always did what he loved.

A motorcycle enthusiast for the majority of this life, his happiest place was on his Indian Motorcycle.

He was an animal lover, and always had a special place in his heart for his four-legged friends.

Tim rescued and allowed his children to rescue numerous animals throughout his life – always sharing his home and time for an animal in need.

Tim greatly cherished the friends and memories he had made along his journey – and always had a story to tell! (…and those who knew him probably have many Tim stories to tell.)

He will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren: JD Keely and his children: Kaden, Teagan, Declan and Cullen of Franklin; Devon (Justin) Mailey and her children: Daniel and Adriana of Lewisberry, PA; and Meghan Keely (Chad Dunkle) and soon-to-be daughter, Maren of Oil City.

Also surviving are his brother, Bill Keely of Franklin; sister, Karen (Jim) Prichard of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; a niece Stacy L. Prichard; and by his nephew, Matthew D. Keely.

Waiting with wagging tails to rejoin their human are his late and beloved dogs: Simon and Daisy.

Family and Friends may call Wednesday from 12 NOON – 3 PM. at Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin; with a procession to the cemetery to follow.

In memory of Tim, go take a motorcycle ride or have a drink and listen to a classic rock album (suggestion: Neil Young –Harvest).

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in his name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

In true Big Tim fashion – always remember “If the rain keeps up, it won’t ever come down” and forever “May the force be with you”.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

