7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.
Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
