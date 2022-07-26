AAA: Pump Prices Slide Lower

CLARION CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 14 cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.591 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.591

Average price during the week of July 18, 2022: $4.737



Average price during the week of July 26, 2021: $3.304

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.623 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.495. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.589 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $4.514.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.492 Altoona

$4.709 Beaver

$4.659 Bradford

$4.470 Brookville

$4.555 Butler

$4.640 Clarion

$4.522 DuBois

$4.533 Erie

$4.657 Greensburg

$4.561 Indiana

$4.550 Jeannette

$4.594 Kittanning

$4.680 Latrobe

$4.507 Meadville

$4.599 Mercer

$4.512 New Castle

$4.585 New Kensington

$4.540 Oil City

$4.657 Pittsburgh

$4.566 Sharon

$4.696 Uniontown

$4.665 Warren

$4.648 Washington

Trend Analysis:

Modest demand for gas and lower oil prices resulted in pump prices falling again, down 17 cents since last week to $4.35. Today’s average is 63 cents less than a month ago and $1.20 more than a year ago. The steady decline is due to low domestic demand for gasoline and oil prices that remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. The price of gas has now fallen every day since hitting a record $5.01 on June 14.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose from 8.06 million barrels per day to 8.52 million barrels per day last week. However, that rate is 800,000 barrels per day lower than last year and is in line with demand during July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions curbed demand. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 228.4 million barrels, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $1.65 to settle at $94.70. Crude prices declined last week as the market continues to worry that weak demand, which is typically strong throughout the summer, could continue to push prices lower. A strengthening dollar also helped to push crude prices lower last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

