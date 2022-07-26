 

BREAKING NEWS: Driver Crashes Into Dollar General in New Bethlehem

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 04:07 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

nb-dgNEW BETHLEHEM BORO., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to the Dollar General in New Bethlehem after a vehicle collided with the store on Tuesday afternoon. 

(Photos courtesy New Bethlehem Fire Company #1)

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a caller reported at 1:19 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, that a vehicle collided with the front of the Dollar General at 612 Broad Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

New Bethlehem Fire Company #1 Fire Chief Barry Fox told exploreClarion.com that a female operating a van accidentally crashed into the store before his crew was called to clean up the scene.

“Luckily nobody was leaving or going into the building because (where the vehicle hit the building) is the walkway,” Fox said. “I think (the driver) used the old adage like they do down in Pittsburgh, (she) accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.”

PSP Kittanning was unable to comment on the accident as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The store did not close during the incident and remains open until the damage can be repaired.

“Structurally, it missed all the pillars and just knocked the wall and the glass out,” Fox noted. “We cleaned it up and put tape around it, so they’re going to stay open until they can get a contractor to fix it.”

Clarion Hospital EMS Station 4 was also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information is expected to be released in the coming days.

The scene was cleared at 2:15 p.m.

