Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Bars

Whip up a pan of these cherry bars in just 20 minutes with staple ingredients and cherry pie filling!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups sugar



1 teaspoon salt4 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1/4 teaspoon almond extract3 cups all-purpose flour2 cans (21 ounces each) of cherry pie filling

Glaze:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

2 to 3 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar, and salt until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour.

-Spread 3 cups of dough into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Spread with pie filling. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over the filling. Bake 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, extracts, and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over top.

