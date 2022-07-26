 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cherry Bars

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Whip up a pan of these cherry bars in just 20 minutes with staple ingredients and cherry pie filling!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon salt
4 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cans (21 ounces each) of cherry pie filling

Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
2 to 3 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter, sugar, and salt until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in extracts. Gradually add flour.

-Spread 3 cups of dough into a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Spread with pie filling. Drop the remaining dough by teaspoonfuls over the filling. Bake 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.

-In a small bowl, mix confectioners’ sugar, extracts, and enough milk to reach desired consistency; drizzle over top.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.