Clarion Hospital Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion Hospital testingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update July 25, 2022

Testing

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 07/24/2022: 113,712
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,727
Positives: 18,626

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 07/24/2022: 24,088
Test obtained at CH: 18,628
Positives: 5,015

Hospital Inpatients as of 07/25/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 14 patients. 0 suspected. 14 confirmed. 4 ICU.
DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 07/23/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.


