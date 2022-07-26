 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Friday Night Bingo to Benefit Clarion High School Volleyball Set for August 12

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

clarion-volleyball-1536x1024SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area High School Volleyball program will host Friday Night Bingo on Friday, August 12. 

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Sligo Fire Hall, located at 408 Colerain Street, in Sligo, Clarion County.

Cash prizes, as well as food and drink, will be available.

All proceeds will benefit the Clarion Area High School Volleyball program.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.