Friday Night Bingo to Benefit Clarion High School Volleyball Set for August 12

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area High School Volleyball program will host Friday Night Bingo on Friday, August 12.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Sligo Fire Hall, located at 408 Colerain Street, in Sligo, Clarion County.

Cash prizes, as well as food and drink, will be available.

All proceeds will benefit the Clarion Area High School Volleyball program.

