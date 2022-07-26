Gravel Grinder Bike Races Coming to Cook Forest State Park on July 31

COOKSBURG, Pa. – The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that Epic Races plans to hold two bike races in Allegheny National Forest.

The first race, The Cook Forest Gravel Grinder, is scheduled for July 31st and will begin in Cook Forest State Park and proceed onto national forest roads in the Marienville Ranger District.

The second event, The Allegheny Forest Gravel Grinder, is scheduled for August 13th and will take place in the Bradford Ranger District beginning at Kinzua Beach. Each event will include up to 150 riders.

Information about these events and how to register is at Pennsylvania Gravel Series | Trans-Sylvania Productions. The website includes links to maps with a detailed description of the event routes.

“The Allegheny National Forest is thrilled to work with Epic Races to showcase the natural beauty of the Allegheny, Kinzua, and Clarion Wild and Scenic River corridor portions of the PA Wilds. Mountain biking and related events continue to grow in popularity and demand amongst the over one million users and visitors to the ANF each year. These events connect visitors with our vast public lands and boost our regional tourism economy as participants seek goods and services from our local restaurants, shops, lodgings, and service stations in Elk, Forest, McKean, and Warren Counties,” said Josh Bridge the acting Recreation Program Manager.

Each race will consist of a short course, a half course, and a long course. The short course for the Cook Forest Gravel Grinder will be entirely within Cook Forest State Park. There is a half course consisting of a 40-mile loop with about 33 miles on the Marienville Ranger District and there would also be a long course consisting of a 100-mile loop with about 51 miles on the Marienville Ranger District. The route for the Allegheny Forest Gravel Grinder will almost entirely be on forest service roads in the Bradford Ranger District.

These events are authorized through Special Use Permits issued by Allegheny National Forest.

Please visit the USDA’s event permits website for more information on obtaining event and commercial special use permits on the Allegheny National Forest.

