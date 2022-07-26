Jana Ashley Steps Down as Clarion Women’s Head Basketball Coach

CLARION, Pa. – Jana Ashley has stepped down to accept a position elsewhere after eight seasons as Clarion University women’s head basketball coach.

The announcement came in a release issued by Clarion Athletics on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank Coach Ashley for her years leading our women’s basketball program,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “We wish her the best of luck as she pursues these new opportunities.”

Hired in July 2014, Ashley had a combined regular season record of 55-152.

Her best season came in 2015-16 when she guided the Golden Eagles to a seven-game improvement and a 15-14 record. Tania Holmes was a Second Team All-PSAC West selection that season, the second straight year she earned an all-conference honor under Ashley.

Ashley, a A native of Georgia and Alabama, came to Clarion after spending a year at Iona where she helped the Gaels go 26-6 in 2013-2104, win the regular season MAAC Championship, and earn a berth in the Women’s NIT Tournament. Iona had an 18-game regular-season win streak during the season, and Ashley assisted in the development of two all-conference players including the MAAC Player of the Year, Damika Martinez.

In 11 years as a Division I assistant (five at Radford, five at George Mason and one at Iona), Ashley helped coach three 20-win teams including two teams that earned Women’s NIT postseason berths.

The Clarion Athletics department is currently working to identify Ashley’s successor.

