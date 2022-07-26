State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Arrest in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to the following calls:

DUI in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop around 2:37 a.m. on Friday, July 22, on a 2015 Honda in the area of State Route 66 and State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the operator, a known 35-year-old Sigel woman, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

She was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Harassment in Tionesta

Marienville-based State Police have released the details of an incident of harassment between two juveniles at Taylor Diversion Program in the area of Elm Street and Highland Avenue, 1 Lighthouse Island, in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say one resident, a 17-year-old juvenile male, was cited with harassment.

The victim is listed as a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Tionesta.

The incident occurred sometime between Friday, July 1, and Friday, July 15.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Tuesday, July 26

