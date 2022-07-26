SCI Forest Inmate Charged With Aggravated Assault for Punching Two Corrections Officers

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Aggravated assault charges have been filed against an SCI Forest inmate for reportedly punching two corrections officers.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Donald G. Murphy in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Tuesday, July 19.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report from the staff of SCI Forest of an assault that took place on June 20, around 6:50 p.m.

It was reported that two corrections officers were physically assaulted by inmate Donald Murphy, in the “G” Unit concrete yard within SCI Forest, located at 286 Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police analyzed security footage of Murphy striking a corrections officer in the face with a closed fist. During the altercation, Murphy then struck another corrections officer in the back and side of the head with a closed fist while he was engaging with another inmate, the complaint states.

Police then spoke with one of the corrections officers who advised he observed an altercation between another inmate and an SCI Forest Officer. The corrections officer explained he assisted the officer by spraying the inmate, who was “lunging towards” the SCI officer. Murphy then jumped in and punched the corrections officer in the face several times, the complaint indicates.

The corrections officer reported he received five stitches on his chin to treat a 4- to 6-centimeter cut. He also advised that his right knee and chest sustained injuries as well, the complaint notes.

Police then interviewed the other corrections officer who advised he was radioed to the “G” unit when he saw an inmate acting aggressively toward the SCI Forest officer. The inmate got physically aggressive, so the correction officer tried to maintain control of him. While he had ahold of the inmate, another inmate (Donald Murphy) struck him forcefully in the back of his head and face with a closed fist, the complaint states.

The corrections officer reported a contusion on the back right side of his head and an abrasion on the left side of his forehead. He also suffered scrapes to his right wrist and right ring finger, the complaint indicates.

Murphy faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

He is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

