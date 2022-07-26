 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SCI Forest Reports Inmate Death

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

sci-forest-imageMARIENVILLE, Pa. – Superintendent Randy Irwin, of the State Correctional Institution at Forest, reported on July 25 that inmate James Rainey, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on July 24, 2022.

Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility. Rainey was pronounced deceased at 4:26 p.m.

Rainey was serving nine- to 22-year sentence for Escape From Detention out of Crawford County. He had been at SCI Forest since November 13, 2021.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Forest County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.