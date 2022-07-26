SCI Forest Reports Inmate Death

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Superintendent Randy Irwin, of the State Correctional Institution at Forest, reported on July 25 that inmate James Rainey, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on July 24, 2022.

Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility. Rainey was pronounced deceased at 4:26 p.m.

Rainey was serving nine- to 22-year sentence for Escape From Detention out of Crawford County. He had been at SCI Forest since November 13, 2021.

In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Forest County Coroner’s Office.

The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.

