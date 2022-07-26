SPONSORED: West Park Rehab Treats Neurological Issues Using Unique Harness System
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – A physical therapist who has training or practice in the area of neurologic physical therapy can help patients gain independence and live a more independent life.
A specialized treatment plan is developed with your therapist using our safety equipment to help you improve your balance.
One of the unique tools used at West Park Rehab is the Harness System. This system uses a comfortable and secure harness that allows a patient to work on their balance and walking without risk of falling.
Regardless of your injury, our team will develop a personalized treatment plan to get you on the road to recovery.
If your symptoms don't improve within the first 10 days, you should seek care with one of our highly trained clinicians.
You can request an appointment using this link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or – call our offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca: 814-493-8631.
