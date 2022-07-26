Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Central Accounting Deputy Director

Clarion County Central Accounting Office

The Clarion County Central Accounting Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Director.

POSITION: Central Accounting Deputy Director, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Central Accounting, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 22, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, August 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor’s degree with an accounting major or associate degree from an accredited college or university supplemented by fifteen credits in accounting. Two years of prior budgeting and financial statement reporting, and analysis are required. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Outlook, and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training.

OVERALL PURPOSE OF JOB:

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, August 3, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Lumber Stacker

7am-3:30pm

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner

Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner

Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table saw, circular saw at some point

Need to learn all of the paperwork involved, adding, subtracting, ect. (Math)

Physical job fast paced

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Fork Lift Operator

8am- 4:30pm Monday- Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Process orders to be shipped out to customers

Marking and label stock product

Assist in unloading trucks and checking in product

Sort items according to organization standards

Light Fork Lift driving

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to lift up to 40lbs.

Must be able to bend, twist, kneel, push, pull, and reach duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Grinder

7am- 3:30pm Monday – Friday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Grinding metal surfaces to the proper specifications

Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders

Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed boots

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd Shifts – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Shipping and Receiving/ Forklift Operator

6am-2:30pm Monday – Friday

Located in Titusville, PA 16354

WE PAY WEEKLY!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Prepare loads

Load and unload trucks

Maintain proper documentation

Warehouse inventory

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be reliable

Must have forklift experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Hoist Operator

6am-2:30pm Monday- Friday

$15/hr. Non- Exempt

Located in Titusville, PA 16354

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Maneuver hoist properly so that the flow of production is not interrupted

Must maintain a clean and safe workplace

Must follow directions as provided by various departments

Excellent benefits package upon f/t eligibility requirements being met

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Part-Time Special Education Paraeducators- Union SD

Union School District

Union School District is seeking, a caring, applicant for a Part-Time Paraeducator located at Sligo Elementary School for the 2022 – 2023 school year.

Candidates for consideration should be enthusiastic, joyful, and motivated. Union School District values candidates that possess an understanding of child development and a caring disposition. They are eager to welcome to their team a colleague committed to building strong student, staff, and family relationships and one who is committed to self-development.

Qualifications: Demonstrated enthusiasm for working with school-age children, 3–5 years of experience working with students (preferred), Associate’s degree (preferred), confidence when working with others, and strong social and communication skills.

Please submit a letter of interest, resume, general application, along with current Act 34, Act 151, Act 168, FBI Fingerprint, CPR, and First Aid clearances to:

Dr. Elena Steidinger, Director of Special Education

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

or via email at [email protected] Applications can be found at www.unionsd.net.

Review of applications will begin immediately, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Union School District is an equal opportunity employer.





Full-time Home Health Aides

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc.

CFVNA is now hiring Full-time Home Health Aides.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus rotating weekends, holidays, and evenings as necessary.

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off; health, HSA with match, dental, and vision insurance; supplemental policies; and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. in Leeper PA currently has an opening for an administrative assistant.

Duties to include, but not limited to, answering phones, entering accounts payable, shipping items via FedEx, entering customer invoices, and filing.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft office, have good communication skills, and be able to work well with others, basic accounting knowledge is a plus but not required.

The position is full-time Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. shift. Benefits include health and vision insurance, 401k, and vacation.

Pay dependent on experience. The applicant may be subject to drug testing.

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

If you are interested please fill out an application in person at 7488 Route 36, Leeper, Pa 16233.





CFVNA is now hiring Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time employees are eligible for paid time off; health, HSA with match, dental and vision insurance; supplemental policies; and more!

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214. For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant)

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Paraprofessional (Classroom Assistant).

High School Position available with the 2022-23 School Year.

Candidate should be highly qualified or willing to completethe requirements or have at least 24 college credits.

Salary is $16.40 per hour.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: August 5, 2022, or until position is filled.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has openings for multiple positions.

Positions Include:

Part-time Elementary Music Teacher

High School Industrial Arts Teacher

Personal Care Attendant

Paraprofessional

Part-time Food Service Employee

All positions are beginning the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information on how to apply, go to www.clarion-schools.com or call 814-226-6110.

Applications are due by July 27, 2022.





Specialized Heavy Haul Driver

Barber Trucking

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Driver for their Oversized Division.

They are a family-owned company that treats you like family and like a part of the team.

Want a position with home time throughout the week and weekends? Apply today!

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a newer Peterbuilt.

Please apply online here.





Part-Time Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting, $13.90 upon completion of probation period.

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Deputy Sheriff

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Deputy Sheriff.

POSITION: Deputy Sheriff, Non-exempt, Full-Time

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Office, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $12.50 staring rate, $13.59 upon completion of probation

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 08, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To carry out duties and responsibilities of the Sheriff’s office by assisting in civil, criminal, and public service law enforcement, acting under the direct orders of the Sheriff or Chief Deputy Sheriff.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





9-1-1 Telecommunicator I

Clarion County Department of Public Safety

Clarion County Department of Public Safety currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I.

POSITION: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I, Non- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Department of Public Safety, Shippenville, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting rate, $14.00 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, July 8, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or GED

Must be 18 years of age at time of certification to position (PEMA Requirement)

GENERAL DEFINITION:

This is specialized, highly technical work. The telecommunications Officer (TCO-1) receives and processes public safety requests from citizens or other emergency response agencies. Once a request is received, the telecommunicator must interrogate, prioritize, and dispatch appropriate public safety agencies (Police, Fire, EMS and HazMat). Work is often completed under extremely stressful situations. All work must be completed accurately and rapidly, no matter what the situation is. The position requires strict adherence to confidentiality

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision; Physical Requirements; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; and Education and Training Required for Certification; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 22, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Truss Assemblers

UFP Parker, LLC

Located in Parker, Pa., nationally known as the “Smallest City in the USA,” UFP Parker, LLC is looking for motivated, team-minded individuals to grow a lasting career.

UFP Industries, Inc. is the largest roof truss manufacturer in the United States. As a subsidiary, UFP Parker, LLC is a manufacturer of wood products key to everyday life. Their products are wide-ranging, including treated lumber, trusses and building components, concrete forming materials, and industrial packaging.

Working there, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family – with people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are open positions on both day and afternoon shifts.

Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy-in options; and nine paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS.

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Multiple Positions with CenClear

CenClear

CenClear currently has multiple positions available within Clarion County.

Positions include:

Mental Health Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

Behavioral Health Technicians (BHT)

Behavioral Consultant providing Applied Behavioral Analysis

Drug & Alcohol Therapists (Masters Level & Licensed)

These positions are full and part-time with excellent salaries!

Excellent Benefits!!

Medical Benefits

401K (7% Match)

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Time Off

Professional Training Opportunities

Mid-Year Appreciation Pay

Advancement Opportunities

Employee Assistance Program

Cell Phone Discount

Paid Holidays

Life Insurance

Apply today at www.cenclear.org.

CenClear is an equal opportunity employer and service provider that does not discriminate on any basis including a person’s age, sex, color, race, disability, religious creed, lifestyle, or source of payment.





Office Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish School

Immaculate Conception Parish School is seeking a full-time Office Coordinator to oversee the clerical activities for the school office.

Specific duties include answering the telephone, greeting visitors to the school, ordering supplies, clerical support to faculty and staff, filing, coordinating bus schedule and school calendar, preparing report cards, maintaining records, and preparing correspondence.

High School Graduate with five years’ experience in secretarial work preferred. The position requires excellent writing, communication, and interpersonal skills, as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested applicants should email a cover letter and resume to Ms. Lori Cratty, Principal at [email protected]





Automotive Service Advisor

Clarion Ford Chrysler

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for an Automotive Service Advisor.

Duties include:

Overseeing operations in an auto service unit to ensure compliance with quality standards

Contacting clients and schedule them to bring vehicles to their unit for repairs

Overseeing the inspection of automobiles to identify faulty components and facilitate the process for repairs

Supervising the activities of automotive service technicians to ensure efficient job performance and timely repairs

Maintaining accurate record of all accounts and relevant financial information

Monitoring inventory to regulate and ensure availability of required vehicle parts

Ensuring automotive service staff comply with environmental laws and regulations

Overseeing the procurement of vehicle parts, automotive equipment, and various other items required in an auto service department

Evaluating the performance of automotive service staff in order to acknowledge efficient employees and guide underperforming ones

Listening to client complaints and assisting in addressing their issues and resolving challenges

Overseeing the disposal of wastes such as used engine oil and soot to ensure adherence to health and safety laws

Assigning and scheduling work duties to auto service staff according to their skills

Following up with customers to obtain feedback and ensure they are satisfied with the received service

Attending workshops and studying relevant publications to stay up-to-date with developments in the automotive service industry

Benefits include medical insurance and paid time off.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]





Parts Counter Person

Clarion Ford Chrysler

Clarion Ford Chrysler currently has an opening for a Parts Counter Person.

Competitive pay plan, health care, and paid vacation/holidays. Experience preferred.

Responsible for customer service and retail sales.

Responsibilities include selling parts and taking inventory of stock in storage and, if necessary, on shelves. You also help customers and clients make orders via catalog for parts that you do not have in stock. You may need to deliver price quotes over the phone and offer status updates on shipments of parts. Your duties may also involve offering basic advice about parts selection.

To apply, please call 814-297-6233 or email [email protected]





Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]





Forensic Liaison

Clarion County Mental Health department

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatient at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Administrative Assistant

Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department

The Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department currently has an opening for a Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH)/Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.50-$17.90

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: An Associate’s Degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Provide administrative support to County Mental Health Administration staff. This includes, reconciliation of contracts, contract management and coordination. This position will also verify accurate billing by reviewing provider notes to compare to contracted services. The Admin. Assistant will gather, record, store and disseminate information to local, state, federal and private agencies by a number of various means and processes.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, June 24, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Qualifications; Clearances; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





YMCA Night Cleaner

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a part-time night cleaner.

The YMCA is hiring Evening/Night Cleaning Staff to work approximately 29 hours a week from 8 pm to 1 am weeknights and four hours on Saturdays.

Benefits include a free YMCA membership and retirement benefits after two years of work (details provided upon hiring).

Apply ASAP to Henry Sherman, Maintenance Supervisor at [email protected] or call 814-764-3400 for an interview.

Application for employment available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person.





WRC Senior Services Offers Multiple Opportunities

WRC Senior Services

WRC Senior Services, an affiliate of Penn Highlands Healthcare, offers a wide variety of positions at their various locations.

To view all open positions, please visit their website! https://careers.phhealthcare.org

WRC Personal Care Homes- Ridgmont, Edgewood Heights, Highlands Oaks, and Laurelbrooke

Resident Aides – *New Starting Wages!*

Medication Technicians – *New Starting Wages!*

Housekeeping/Laundry

Kitchen Managers

Cooks

Dietary Aides

Click here to apply or email [email protected]

WRC McKinley Health Center

CNA’s

LPN’s

RN’s

Maintenance

Housekeeping/Laundry

Reception

Click here to apply or email [email protected]





Junior High Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is seeking applicants for a Junior High Cheerleading Coach.

The position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send current clearances and three letters of reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled

Multiple Opportunities at the Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 2 Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4- Full-Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist –2 Full-Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full-Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 3 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 2 Full-Time

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per-Diem

Medical Technologist – 2-Full-Time

Dietary Aide – Full-Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Ultrasound Tech –1 Full-Time, 1—Per-Diem

CT Technologist – 2 Full Time, 1—Per-Diem

EMT– 2- Full-Time

Nurse Extern – 2 Part-Time

Medical Records Coder – Full-Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full-Time, 1 Per-Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full-Time

Utilization Review Case Manager – Part-Time

Medical Social Worker, MSW – Part-Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Full Time

Paramedic – 2- Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Wound Care- Per-Diem

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]

Life Skills Worker I

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.00 an hour – $17.80 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$15.00 – $17.80 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker I is to supervise clients during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security. In addition, Life Skill Workers I assist in the management of the morning wake-up routine by educating, guiding and directing clients in a manner that promotes their growth and development.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Completes security calls to night supervisor

Maintains regular communication with co-worker(s)

Supervises morning routine; observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Ensures client location

Conducts and documents random/unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) and utilizes the Guard 1 system

Conducts outside building security checks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign-on Bonus

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

