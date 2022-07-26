Woman Accused of Kidnapping and Threatening to Kill Three Children

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County woman is behind bars after she allegedly kidnapped and threatened to kill three children in Oil City.

Oil City Police have filed the following charges against Erin Ada Eagan, 42, of Franklin:

Kidnapping of Minor – Inflict Bodily Injury, Felony 1 (3 counts)

Interference With Custody Of Children, Felony 3 (3 counts)

Unlawful Restraint of Minor/Not Parent – Risk of Bodily Injury, Felony 2 (3 counts)

Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (3 counts)

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1 (3 counts)

Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Eagan was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on Saturday, July 23, at 7:45 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Judge Fish’s office, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Friday evening, July 22, around 5:50 p.m.

Officers of the Oil City Police Department were called to a residence in the 200 block of State Street for a report of “a female that was chasing children around.”

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman, identified as Erin Eagan, approached the officers and began talking to them about “blowing into a device” and her children, according to the complaint. Eagan then walked away but was later taken into custody.

The criminal complaint states that Eagan allegedly fought with the officers and continued talking about officers “blowing into her devices” as she was being placed into the patrol car.

Officers then spoke with the children’s guardian who stated that he was in his house when he walked outside and Eagan was leaving with the three juveniles in her vehicle. He stated that he did not give Eagan permission to take the children, according to the complaint.

When interviewed, the juveniles told police that Eagan grabbed them and forced them into the back of her vehicle. They said that she told them she was going to “take them to Central” and kill them.

The juveniles were eventually able to climb out of the vehicle through a window and door at which point they ran to their father’s friend’s house to get away, according to the complaint.

According to court documents, Eagan was deemed a “threat to society,” and therefore, bail was denied.

She faces a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, July 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.