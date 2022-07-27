7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am, then a chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
