Audley J. Bartley, 67 of St. Petersburg passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2022, of natural causes in Ashtabula, OH.

Born in Butler, PA on June 4, 1955, he was the son of Mary Lou Pipher Bartley of Perryville (Parker) and the late Joe A. Bartley.

He was a lifelong member of Parker United Methodist and served as treasurer and trustee of the official board.

Audley graduated from Allegheny Clarion Valley High School, class of 1973, and attended Clarion State College.

He was a retired employee of Tri-County Industries.

Enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping, he was a member of the Pymatuning Sportsmen Club at Linesville, PA, and was a social member of VFW 7073 in Parker.

His great interest was spending time with family, especially being called Pop-Pop, G-Pa, and Grandpa Purple Grapes.

He is survived by his wife Deneice Lerch Bartley whom he married on April 8, 1995. His three sons: Amos (Heather) Bartley of Wexford; Matthew (Cherlynn) Bartley of St. Petersburg; Stephen (Vanessa) Kriebel Jr. of Shippensburg. One daughter: Michelle (Pete) Higgs of Irwin. Two brothers: Andrew Bartley of Boyers; Arnold (Tammy) Bartley of West Freedom. His grandchildren: Alex, Wyatt, Dominic, and Benjamin Bartley; Will and Lucas Kriebel; Alexis Shirey; Brandon Higgs. His great-grandchildren: Laken, Ellie, and Gracie Higgs; Elaina Sacoulas. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Adam Bartley.

A private visitation and funeral will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home (Parker, PA) with Rev. Dan Myers officiating.

Private interment will take place in Perryville Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Parker United Methodist Church PO Box 301 Parker, PA 16049.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

