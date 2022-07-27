Barbara J. Moffatt, 73, of Franklin passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

She was born on December 1, 1948, the daughter of the late Clair W. and Bonnie J. (Reagle) Heasley.

Barbara married the love of her life, Robert T. Moffatt, Jr. at St. Patrick’s Church on March 20, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2015, leaving a void in her heart and life.

She retired from The Derrick in June 2011 after 32 years of serving in the Accounting Department.

Barbara was a sweet and smart woman.

She loved cats and will be greatly missed by her beloved cats, Lola and Pepper.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her son, Sean Moffatt and his wife, Adriane of Oil City; her several nieces and nephews; her cousin, Meredith Keverline; and her good friend, Carol Smith.

A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 7pm to 10pm in the back dining room of the Franklin BPOE Elks Lodge #110 located at 1309 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Barbara’s memory to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Ave, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Barbara’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

