Bernice P. Sloan, 94, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, July 23, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Lake City where she was residing.

She was born on December 14, 1927 in Titusville; daughter of the late James and Bernice Bruner Preston.

Bernice married Harold A. Sloan on August 14, 1945, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of the Saint Titus Roman Catholic Church in Titusville and was also a member of the Bonita Springs Basketeers.

Bernice raised 7 children and was proud of their accomplishments.

She was very creative and her memory will live on through the beautiful baskets that she made.

Bernice was a master bridge player, and very skilled at crossword puzzles and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles with friends and family.

She also loved to garden. Being one of nine children, Bernice was very thoughtful of others’ needs.

She was strong minded, pragmatic, and lived her best life that way.

Bernice’s wit, spunk, and love for her family will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheryll Bruder and her husband, Perry, of Fairfax, VA, Mary Lou Northrop and her husband, Duane, of Lake City, and Catherine Vildusea and her husband, James, of Tucson, AZ, and her son, Eric James Sloan of Thisted, Denmark; along with 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Bernice is also survived by her sister, Mary Varner of Claremore, OK and her brother, David Preston of Los Osos, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her daughters, Karen Sue Wilshire and Debra S. Dean; her son, Samuel D. Sloan; and 6 siblings, Eleanor Preston, James Preston, Doris Prenatt, Phyllis Madden-Holman, Kathleen Preston, and Chuck Preston.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Bernice’s wishes, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Interment will take place in the Saint Stephens Cemetery in Titusville.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Bernice’s honor to the Saint Stephens Church and Cemetery, c/o Margaret Niles, 4321 Crane Road, Edinboro, PA 16412.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

