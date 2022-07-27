Retired Priest Charged for Molesting Young Boy Over a Decade Ago After Victim Comes Forward

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police filed charges against an 84-year-old retired Catholic priest on Wednesday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a young boy over a decade ago.

Perry Malacaman, 84, of Beckley, WV, is facing the following charges:

IDSI Person Less than 16 Years of Age, Felony 1

Corruption of Minor – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Indecent Assault of a Person Less than 16 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 2

The charges were filed by Butler-based State Police after the victim, who is now 19 years old, reported that he was sexually abused by Malacaman approximately 10 years ago.

Police said the abuse is alleged to have taken place at a residence in Center Township, Butler County, beginning in 2012 when the victim was nine years old and continued through 2017 when he was 14.

Malacaman is a retired Catholic Priest from St. Francis De Sales Catholic Parish located in Beckley, West Virginia.

He was 74 years old when the abuse is alleged to have begun.

Malacaman is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details are expected to be released soon.

This story will be updated.

