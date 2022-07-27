Brian Womeldorf, 51, of Knox, passed away at home on Sunday, July 24, 2022 following a long battle with cancer.

Born March 9, 1971, in Clarion, Brian was the son of Paul Minich and Judy Chestnut.

Brian graduated from Keystone High School.

For years he enjoyed working as a lumberjack then in recently worked cleaning heavy equipment.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing jigsaw puzzles, working with his hands, hunting, fishing and telling stories.

Brian is survived by his children Mitchell (Jessica) Womeldorf of Franklin, Madison Womeldorf of Shippenville and Kohen Bell of Knox; a sister Christina (Kevin) Wurster of Marble and a grandson Xavier Womeldorf of Franklin.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother Judy and a brother Joseph Womeldorf.

Per Brians wishes there will be no visitation.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home's website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

