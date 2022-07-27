Clair E. Oakes Jr., 56, of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday July 25, 2022 at his home.

Born Sept. 28, 1965 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Roberta Wilt Guntrum and the late Clair E. Oakes Sr.

Clair had worked as a courier for Purolator.

He enjoyed putting together models, watching wrestling and also enjoyed old cars.

Clair enjoyed the companionship of his cat and going to Bible Study.

He is survived by his mother, Roberta Guntrum of Oil City; a sister, Dee Oakes of North Carolina; and a brother-in law, John Bradybaugh of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Susan Bradybaugh.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday at 2:00 P.M. in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Pastor Barb Ion, of the Zion Assembly Church of God presiding.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

