Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Olive-Stuffed Celery

You’ll love the end result of this fabulous appetizer!

Ingredients

1 dill pickle spear plus 1 teaspoon juice

3 sweet pickles plus 1 teaspoon of juice



6 pitted ripe olives plus 1 teaspoon juice6 pimiento-stuffed olives plus 1 teaspoon of juice1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/3 cup Miracle Whip1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 cup finely chopped pecans, toasted6 celery ribs, cut into 2-inch pieces

Directions

-Finely chop the pickles and olives; set them aside. In a small bowl, beat the cream cheese, Miracle Whip, juices, and salt until blended. Stir in the pickles, olives, and pecans.

-Pipe or stuff filling into celery sticks. Store in the refrigerator.

