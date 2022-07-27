Commissioners Turn Spotlight on E-Z Dogs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners decided to shine the light on Clarion County’s latest young entrepreneur at Tuesday morning’s work session.

(Pictured above: Tanya and Ezra Brooks and Commissioners Ed Heasley, Wayne Brosius, and Ted Tharan look at the EZ Dogs Cart.)

Ezra Brooks, 20, and his mother, Tanya, filled in commissioners of the recently announced plans for E-Z Dogs, an elaborate mobile hot dog cart, for Clarion County. E-Z Dogs will offer delicious gourmet hot dogs using local farm-to-table ingredients and family favorite recipes.

“I would like to show people what I am going to do,” Ezra said.

He added that he would be the first person in Clarion County with Trisomy 21 or intellectual disability to own a business.

According to Tanya, there are people with Trisomy 21 who are going to college, getting their doctorate, swimming, doing Ironman competitions, and triathlons.

“They’re contributing to society, and I just want that opportunity for my son, within reason and according to his abilities,” Tany explained.

Commissioner Ted Tharan welcomed Ezra and Tanya to the meeting, and along with Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley agreed there are a lot of opportunities out there and offered some business advice.

“He could branch out from hot dogs and then go on kielbasa and sausage, and that’s where the big money is,” Tharan said.

‘He would like to do sausage and his favorite food is hamburgers, so maybe eventually we’ll get into hamburgers, but right now we’re going to stick with hot dogs,” Tanya said.

Still working on various approvals, E-Z Dogs will officially launch in September. The plan is to operate the cart in spring, summer, and fall. For now, it’s only Ezra and his mother operating the cart.

“Ezra’s favorite is ketchup, mustard, and baked beans on top, and that’s going to be the EZ Dog,” Tanya said. “I add fried potatoes and onions to mine. We are also going to have peanut butter and jelly dog and (also) look at some others.”

Trying to stay as local as possible, Ezra will use hot dogs from Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market.

“The response has been overwhelming and humbling,” Tanya continued. “He has already had some requests from businesses to bring his hot dog cart for their customers. Clarion River Brewing is scheduled for August 26, and we’re talking about setting up where the old Eddie dogs were located. We have a meeting with them this week. We’re doing a Clarion Family Therapy for their private employee event this month.”

Community businesses have reached out to help EZ in different ways.

River Hill Auto put the hitch on the Brooks car, and Battery Warehouse provided the hitch. Eventually, they may upgrade to a food truck.

“There is a lot of potential,” Tharan said.

He even offered some of his semi-famous Tharan Tators for french fries once his crop grows.

Ezra is known for his lemonade from high school when they did the Cool Cats Café. He was first nicknamed EZ by Principal Todd MacBeth and some of his teachers at the elementary school started calling him EZ, and it stuck.

EZ will also offer potato chips, and Tanya said she talked to a local woman who bakes cookies and asked if we would like to have some cookies for a meal.

Tharan asked how long it takes to cook a hot dog.

“Frozen to cooked it takes seven minutes if you boil them,” Tanya said. “We had a grill to put on top, but we’re going to figure out the best way to cook. According to hot dog experts, boiling them is the most popular way.”

Commissioners also had an opportunity to inspect the hot dog cart behind the Clarion County administrative building and dream about what is to come from what has evolved into a community passion.

