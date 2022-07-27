Featured Local Job: Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job? Are you looking to supplement your income?

The Nutrition Group is looking for motivated drivers that will pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursday and there are no weekend hours! Sign-on bonus after 30 and 90 days worked.

Paid holidays and vacation.

Apply at TNGCareers.com or call 724-763-8608.



