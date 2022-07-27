Francis Carl Best Jr., 79, of Country Springs in Sligo, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on Monday July 25, 2022 at the Clarion Hospital after a period of declining health.

He was born on September 11, 1942 in Williamsburg, Clarion County; son of the late Francis and June Cramer Best.

Francis was a 1960 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

After graduating high school, he entered the work force at Seidle Chevrolet in Clarion.

After working there for a few years, Francis started a position at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion and retired from there in 2005 after 42 years of dedicated employment.

He was married on September 14, 1963 in Clarion at the old Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to Louise Cohlhepp, who survives.

Francis was a member of the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda, and a lifetime member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 and the Lucinda Antler Club.

He also served for 15 years as President of Lucinda Baseball, volunteering many years as coach and taking his players to and from games in the bed of his truck.

Francis was an avid NASCAR and dirt track racing fan.

Prior to his declining health, there weren’t many NASCAR races in Michigan or Saturday night dirt track races at Stateline Speedway that he and his wife missed.

They loved to travel to these events and other vacations in their 1987 Chevy Fiesta Van.

Francis never met a stranger and loved to carry a conversation with anyone who would listen.

Francis also enjoyed spending time with his family and talking about his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Francis is survived by his sons, Brad Best and his wife, Julie, of Richmond, VA and Rick Best and his wife, Autumn, of Lucinda and 5 grandchildren to cherish his memory, John, Ruthie, Ava, Abby, and Ben.

He is also survived by his sister, Patricia King of Knox and his brother-in-law, Fred Cohlhepp of Marion, IN; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda with Rev. Michael Polinek presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Francis’ honor to Aiden’s Army 27284 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

