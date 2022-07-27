Harold Jerome Heffner, Jr., 83, of Hawthorn passed away July 25, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born June 8, 1939, in Punxsutawney he was the son of the late Harold Jerome Heffner, Sr. and Sue A. (Brogan) Heffner.

He married Lynn Russell on November 18, 1978. She survives.

Jerry was the president and owner of Heffner Brothers in Hawthorn.

He attended Penn State University where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity.

He was the president of the Hawthorn Cemetery Board, a member of the Hawthorn Lions Club, and the Pinecrest Country Club where he was a former board member for various years.

He attended the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of Hawthorn, a son, Jerome Russell Heffner, and wife, Morgan, of Springfield, Virginia, a grandson, Sean Morgan Heffner, a sister, Ann Hetrick, of Distant, nieces and nephews, James Alexander, Robert Alexander, and Mira Alexander, Aedan Russell and Mackenzie Russell, Sarah Baughman and Staci Dinger, and a great niece, Samantha Toy.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor James Dietrich and Lay Speaker Rex Munsee co-officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 34, New Bethlehem, Pa, 16242 or the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

