Kelsey Renee Harris, 28, of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 after a sudden and tragic accident at her home along with her beloved dog, Molly.

Born in Franklin on February 18, 1994 she was the daughter of Brian Harris and Tammi Griffen.

She was a 2012 graduate of Franklin High School.

Kelsey was a truly kind and loving girl who found beauty in all things and people.

She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her niece and nephew, Eleanor and Oliver.

Above all things, Kelsey loved being an “Auntie” to Oliver and Eleanor and a step-mother to Roman.

There was nothing she loved more than being with the kids.

Kelsey had so much love in her heart, no one ever felt alone when she was around.

Kelsey enjoyed all things, from crafting to nature to family.

Her family was very important to her.

She was a proud vegetarian and animal lover.

She adored her dog Molly so very much and shared that love with her cat, Hades whom she bottle fed to better health.

Kelsey could turn anything into art.

Her laugh was the kind that made your heart happy.

She was a beautiful person who will be loved and greatly missed by so many.

Surviving is her fiancé, Shane Biles and her step-son, Roman of Franklin; her parents, Tammi and Tabitha Griffen of Cochranton and Brian and Tracey Harris of Utica; a brother, Zach Harris and his wife Lacy of Polk and their children, Oliver and Eleanor who she loved as her own; paternal grandfather, Gene Harris and his wife Kim of Franklin; paternal grandmother, Connie Peffer of Grove City; five aunts, Lori Lindsey, Cheri Griffen-Geer (Wade), Wendi Ritchey (Andy), Jen Corbet (Jeff), Rhonda Criss (Jim) and numerous cousins, including, Nic Borger, Tasha Manross, Dylan, Shawn, Rachel and Sam Lindsey, Evangeline Haskins, Maddox, Reece and Willow Ritchey, Brandon Reynolds, Sydney Patterson, Isaac and Riley Criss and Kristi Stemmerich and Matt Corbett and her soon to be in-laws, Barry and Wendy Bell.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Judy Griffen and her aunt Cindi Borger and her cousin Isis Geer.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 11:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M Friday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ryan Advent from Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, officiating.

Interment will be made at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Precious Paws 720 Atlantic Ave. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

