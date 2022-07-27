Leanora Smith, 95, of Franklin passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022, six years to the day, after her husband’s passing.

Born on June 8, 1927 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Sutley.

Leanora married the love of her life, David Earl Smith on September 25, 1952.

They celebrated sixty-three years of marriage before he passed away in July 26, 2016.

She was a dedicated mother and supportive companion to her husband during his years in the ministry.

She was member of the Rocky Grove Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her children, Dixie Hallenbeck and her husband Bill, David Smith, Diane Deets and her husband, Phil, and Denise Mattocks and her husband, Ray; her eleven grandchildren; and her nineteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Leanora is preceded in death by her siblings, Eleanor, Gertrude, Mary, Marquerite, Alice, Rosetta, Thomas and Charles.

She was the last surviving member of the Sutley family.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Funeral services for Leanora will be held immediately following the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Jonathan Bell, of Franklin Wesleyan Methodist Church, officiating.

Leanora will be laid to rest in Zion Wesleyan Cemetery.

