Police: Juvenile Steals Second Vehicle After First One Runs Out of Gas

Wednesday, July 27, 2022 @ 12:07 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police carROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police say a juvenile stole two vehicles from area residences on Monday.

Police say a known juvenile stole a 2000 Chevrolet Tracker from a residence along Red Line Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, around 1:43 p.m. on Monday, July 25. The juvenile then drove the vehicle to a known location in Clarion County where it ran out of gas.

The victim is listed as a 67-year-old Kennerdell man.

The juvenile then reportedly stole another vehicle that was parked in a garage at an undisclosed location along U.S. Route 322, in Clarion County, police said.

No further details on the second incident were released.

Both vehicles have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing.

The juvenile’s name and age were not released.


