Say What?!: New York Police Officer Climbs into Dumpster to Rescue Trapped Raccoon

AMHERST, New York – A police officer in New York performed a dirty job when a dumpster-diving raccoon found itself unable to climb back out of the trash receptacle.

The Amherst Police Department said in a Facebook post that an officer climbed into the garbage container to rescue a “little bandit” that “got stuck while dumpster diving.”

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.