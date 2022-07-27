Clarion Drug Free Coalition Welcomes Public to Monthly Meetings
The Clarion Drug Free Coalition (CDFC) is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups.
A project of Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The CDFC seeks to prevent and reduce substance abuse and addiction among our youth and young adults by empowering and encouraging parents, youth, young adults, government, and community through education, resources, and awareness. The CDFC believes that every child and young adult in the communities of Clarion County will have the knowledge, opportunity, and support to make the choice to grow up drug and alcohol free.
The CDFC typically meets the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. These meetings are open to the public and is always looking for new members. Community service hours are offered to members upon request. A full meeting schedule can be found at www.aicdac.org. Our next meeting is scheduled for August 26. The keynote presentation will be by Not One More Clarion Chapter. Not One More is a group of people who all have been affected by substance use in some way working to provide education, support members of the community who are struggling with addiction in their lives, and inspire young people to be drug-free. If you are you interested in joining the coalition or have any questions, please contact Jaclyn Dolby at [email protected] or call 814-226-6350 ext. 104.
Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree to keep up to date on upcoming Clarion Drug Free Coalition meetings and events!
