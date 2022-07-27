State Treasurer Garrity, Rep. Lee James Visit Pepro Plant in Oil City

e-427692″ />OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, along with State Representative R. Lee James, stumped through the area on Tuesday and toured the family-owned Pepro plant in Oil City.

(Photos and video captured by Jacob Deemer / EYT)

Bradford County native Stacy Garrity served as a colonel in the Army Reserve, and she makes it a point to tour veteran-owned Pennsylvania businesses and manufacturers during her routine stops around the state.

Launched in 1992 by Army-veteran Vic Garmong, Pepro was a key reason Garrity decided to visit Oil City, as well as her installation of the social media campaign, #MadeInPAMondays, which aims to highlight the work being done by manufacturers and makers across Pennsylvania.

“We really try to highlight the great things that manufacturers are doing in Pennsylvania,” Treasurer Garrity said, who also mentioned Pepro will be an upcoming feature for the campaign. “Sometimes, I think (rural Pennsylvania areas) get left behind by Harrisburg, and I promised I wouldn’t do that. I want to talk to manufacturers and hear their concerns.”

Pepro, tucked away on the north side of Oil City along Colbert Avenue, is an industry-leading manufacturer of shielded enclosure systems to protect critical radio sites. Their patented systems are used by numerous municipalities, as well as the U.S. Forest Service, to ensure communications against lightning strikes, Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP), Electromagnetic Interference (EMI), and Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) during natural disasters or other emergencies.

If you ask anyone around Pepro what the business is all about, they’ll tell you the three simple words the business has leaned on for most of its two-decade tenure in the area: “Mission: Critical Communication.”



(Pictured above: Pepro Vice President Kevin “Gab” Garmong (left) with Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.)

The business was started by Garmong, who also founded Pioneer Electric Supply in 1973. The idea began when National Fuel Gas reached out to Pioneer Electric in the early ‘90s in search of protection for their electrical equipment.

“(National Fuel) was having trouble with not only rodents, snakes, and those types of things but also problems with lightning,” said Pepro President Kelly Lander, who is in the process of buying the business from her father, Garmong. “Lightning would strike the pipeline and then it would follow it into the building and take out their equipment.”

Soon, Garmong, known to all as simply “an inventor,” formed the company and secured patented designs that have been used across the nation–and beyond.

“From National Fuel, we took that cabinet to Maycom Communications, then Motorola,” Lander explained. “Motorola needed cabinets to protect their radio equipment. (The cabinet) fit the bill because it was going to protect from EMI, RFI, and lightning. So dad (Vic Garmong) and his small sales team took it to a meeting with all the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”

The meeting led to Pepro installing units in nearly every national forest in the United States.

Pepro is working on a prototype that will eventually be used by the forest service in British Columbia, Canada, (Ministry of Forests) to ensure communication while fighting wildfires.

Today, Pepro is led by President Lander and her brother Vice President Kevin “Gab” Garmong.

(Pictured above: (Left to right) Representative R Lee James, Pepro Vice President Kevin “Gab” Garmong, Pepro President Kelly Lander, and Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity.)

While Treasurer Garrity and Representative James are usually the focus of visits with their speaking, the two listened intently more than they spoke as they gave undivided attention to Lander and Garmong’s story-telling.

“What a great thing to have a jewel like this in rural Pennsylvania,” Garrity said.

The stories Lander and Garmong told were those of the many intricacies of the industry, Vic Garmong’s tenacious and brilliant journey, as well as general banter, as if the group of four were old high school friends.

“This is incredible to see,” Representative James said, who stuck by Kevin Garmong’s side throughout the tour as the two traded stories. James had visited Pepro in previous years, but this was his first time seeing the new building the company moved into in 2016.

Towards the conclusion of the tour, Garrity presented Vic Garmong and Gerardo Ruiz, a Navy-veteran and Electrical Engineer at Pepro, with a challenge coin in commemoration of their military service. Vic Garmong was not present for the tour as he has transitioned into retirement after nearly half a century in the Oil City business landscape.

